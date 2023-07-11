Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Erica Lei Stiles, 39, Manson, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Payne Jaeke, 30, Yankton, South Dakota, eluding; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Francisco Lee Juarez, 48, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tara Ann Martin, 46, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced July 3, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Tray Scott Ehlers, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 5, five year prison.