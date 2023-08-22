Before Judge Patrick Tott
Bobby Somboune, 45, Bridgewater, South Dakota, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Aug. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Victor Hugo Maldonado, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 16, 10 years prison.
Rebecca Joy Thornton, 39, Farnhamville, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 16, five years prison.
Robbie Darrell Taylor, 36, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 15, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Dexter James Lloyd Noear, 34, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 14, 10 years prison.
Tavis Rouillard, 17, Sioux City, third-degree burglary accessory after the fact; sentenced Aug. 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Wesley Gilbertson-Pickering, 29, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended on drug charge, 10 days jail for OWI, three years probation.
Talayia Irene Moniz, 37, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Stanley Joseph Bindas, 45, Omaha, second-degree theft (three counts); sentenced Aug. 10, 15 years prison.