Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Jayson Idrice Blakey, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury; sentenced June 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Anthony Deon Gregory, 48, Red Oak, Iowa, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced June 8; two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Anthony Joseph Barton, 33, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced June 26, seven year prison suspended, three years probation.