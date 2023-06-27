Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Titus Bruguier, 21, North Sioux City, willful injury, public intoxication; sentenced June 23, five years prison.
Vallene Marie Bell, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced June 20, 10 hours.
Ricky Dahl, 41, Dakota City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, fifth-degree theft; sentenced June 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Jasen Lee Bebout, 46, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense, probation violation; sentenced June 19, probation revoked, five years prison.
Justin Cates, 31, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 22, 10 years prison.