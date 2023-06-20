Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Genelle Schonrock, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, second-degree theft; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Roel Trevino, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Hunter Davis Vanwyk, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 5, five years prison.
Lexie Blachnik, 30, Council Bluffs, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 8, five years prison.
Catherine Cable, 26, Macy, Nebraska, third-degree burglary, serious assault; sentenced June 7, deferred judgment, five years probation for burglary, 90 days jail for assault.
Myron Dumarce, 19, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, assault on a peace officer; sentenced June 7, 15 years prison.
Devon Jackson, 23, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, aggravated assault; sentenced May 31, 12 years prison.
Aaron Christopher Keener, 26, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced May 26, five years prison
Sterling Korb, 43, Sioux City, second-degree theft, drug tax stamp violation, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced May 30, 20 years prison.
Jacob Monell, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 5, five years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Kelly Monell, 35, Sioux City, domestic abuse causing bodily injury -- second offense; sentenced June 12, 90 days jail.
Clayton Wikstrom, 50, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced June 5, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Hezekiah Smith, 33, Hemet, California, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced May 25, five years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Hailey Moore, 32, Macy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced June 6, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.