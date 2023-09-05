Before Judge Patrick Tott
Samantha Justine Levering, 29, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 30, 10 years prison.
Travis Fees, 38, Jefferson, South Dakota, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 24, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Nicholas Allan Johnson, 33, Tea, South Dakota, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison.
Melvin Smith Sr., 63, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Arthur Randal Northington, 44, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Aug. 30, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.
People are also reading…
Reginald Joseph Galvin, 36, South Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 30, 10 years prison.
Baxter Lee Pence, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree burglary (habitual offender), possession of a controlled substance (habitual offender); sentenced Aug. 30, 15 years prison.
Aaron Donald Myre, 33, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 28, five years prison.
Luis Enrique Medina-Navarro, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 28, five years prison.
Ethan Gregory Peter, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ethan Rodriguez, 21, Dallas, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge John Nelson
Angelo Alexander Alcaraz, 26, South Sioux City, assault with a dangerous weapon; sentenced Aug. 26, seven days jail, two years probation.