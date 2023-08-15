Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Raleigh Drew Davis, 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 10, 15 years prison.
Lawrence Charles Hendershot, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 8, five years prison.
Craig Scott Ginger, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Alyssa Lee Lacek, 27, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.