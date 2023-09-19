Before Judge Tod Deck
Roberto Hernandez Munoz, 18, Sioux City, trafficking stolen weapons; sentenced Sept. 14, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Jordell Jaymison Barto, 28, Kingsley, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Kaylee Cakebread, 34, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 8, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Marlin Holder, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 8, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Rafael Sabino Rosales, 31, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison.
Ariane Raynell Marr, 44, Macy, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 12, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Cody Michael Godden, 30, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, stalking; sentenced Sept. 12, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation for burglary, two years prison for stalking.
Bradley Wayne Andrews, 37, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Sept. 8, five years prison.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Todd Arnold Hummel, 53, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Sept. 14, 10 years prison.
Samuel Jerome Wells Jr., 41, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Sept. 11, 30 days jail.
Heather M. Harker, 42, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Sept. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Christopher Edward Gladden, 39, Whiting, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.