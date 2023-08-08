Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Benjamin Ruiz, 26, Sioux City, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse; sentenced Aug. 3, five years prison.
Daniel Paul Greeley, 28, Le Mars, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Adam Michael Whitman, 30, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Aug. 2, 15 years prison.
Robert McCloud, 34, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Aug. 1, 90 days jail.
James Albert Randy Fee, 45, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 2, five years prison.
Brittney Marie Seewalker, 33, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced July 31, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Cara Garcia Zephier, 46, Lake Andes, South Dakota, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 28, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jennifer Eunice Ochoa-Ambrocio, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 28, five years prison.
Travis Rymmer Carlton, 41, Opolis, Kansas, forgery; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Arthur James Smith, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree theft; sentenced July 27, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
John Edward Bunning Jr., 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, sentenced July 31, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Christopher Robert Moyle, 44, Sioux City, stalking; sentenced July 28, five years prison.