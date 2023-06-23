SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for filming underage children engaging in sexual conduct.

Jason Sejnoha, 44, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of production of child pornography.

He was sentenced Friday to 188 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment. There is no parole in the federal system.

Sejnoha persuaded three minor females and one minor male to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could record video of the sexual activity, and the filming took place in May, June, July and August of 2021. Authorities seized a hidden camera and digital memory card containing the footage on Aug. 12, 2021.