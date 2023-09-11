SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, woman was placed on probation Monday for illegally obtaining fentanyl at a Chamberlain, South Dakota, hospital.

Lisa Merrigan, 55, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

She was placed on two years' probation and must pay a $100 special assessment.

A second count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge and two counts of tampering with consumer products were dismissed.

Merrigan, who was a registered nurse at the time, removed fentanyl citrate, an opioid painkiller, for injection from two vials stored at the hospital and replaced it with another liquid on Aug. 23, 2021, and Sept. 7, 2021.