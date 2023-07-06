SIOUX FALLS — A nurse from Yankton, South Dakota, has pleaded guilty of illegally obtaining fentanyl at a Chamberlain, South Dakota, hospital.
Lisa Merrigan, 54, entered her plea Wednesday to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 11 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls.
According to court documents, Merrigan, a registered nurse, removed fentanyl citrate, an opioid painkiller, for injection from two vials stored at the hospital and replaced it with another liquid on Aug. 23, 2021, and Sept. 7, 2021.