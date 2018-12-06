ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Paul Dorr, a Northwest Iowa Christian activist who publicly burned four LGBTQ-themed books borrowed from the Orange City Public Library, has been charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents filed in the case, Dorr, 62, acted unlawfully when he burned copies of David Levithan's "Two Boys Kissing"; Suzanne and Max Lang's "Families, Families, Families!"; Gayle E. Pitman's "This Day in June"; and Christine Baldacchino's "Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress" on Oct. 19. Dorr checked the books out from the library Oct. 6, and burned them in protest of OC Pride, an LGBTQ festival held in Orange City.
Dorr made a nearly half-hour long Facebook Live video of himself tossing the books into a burning barrel, which he did partly in protest of OC Pride, and partly in protest of other matters, including sexual education in schools and local churches' reluctance to denounce homosexuality. He was incensed that one book, Andrea J. Loney's "Bunnybear," about a bear who feels like a bunny, was read to kids during an OC Pride event.
He selected books from the library that he felt were the most egregious. The Orange City Public Library, which earlier this year faced community opposition to having LGBTQ books on its shelves, said it would deal with Dorr according to its own policies.
"Orange City Library, you won't be peddling this one anymore!" Dorr said in the video as he pitched one of the books into the flames. "You should all be ashamed of yourselves and repent."
Dorr, who is the director Ocheyedan-based group called Rescue the Perishing, said in an interview with the Journal in October that he would not pay to replace the books. In the aftermath of the burning, however, hundreds of dollars' worth of donations, as well as donations in the form of books, poured into the library.
An initial court appearance for Dorr is scheduled Jan. 22 at the Sioux County Courthouse in Orange City.