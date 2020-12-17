Critical care nurse, ER doctor among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Siouxland

Beth Hughes, MercyOne's western Iowa region president, said it was fitting that both Liewer and Jones, front-line workers and veterans of the hospital, were receiving the shots first.

"I am delighted that both of you get the first two vaccines," Hughes said. "And, I'm especially delighted what this means for our organization here at MercyOne and what it means ultimately for this community that we're so blessed to serve."

Jones expressed emotions of excitement and relief.

"I think I'm just ready to be part of the solution and hope that we can start turning the corner, building immunity and getting people back to normal life," she said.

The vaccine is not yet available to the general public and is being given first to front-line healthcare workers and to residents and staffers at long-term care facilities. In a statement, UnityPoint wrote that, similarly to the influenza vaccine, its workers are strongly encouraged to take the vaccine, but are not required to.

"In the coming weeks, UnityPoint Health anticipates additional doses of the vaccine will quickly become available, providing more team members the opportunity to be vaccinated," UnityPoint wrote in the statement.