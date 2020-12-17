Critical care nurse, ER doctor among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Joseph Liewer said he hardly felt any discomfort when Dr. Lawrence Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's chief medical officer, injected Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine into his left arm shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Liewer, medical director for emergency medicine, and Mary Jones, a critical care nurse, were the first of the hospital's employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which has claimed hundreds of lives in Siouxland over the past nine months. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's also began administering some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Woodbury County on Thursday.
"The shot was actually less painful than other immunizations that I've received," Liewer said moments after being immunized. "I think the public should trust that it's gone through the rigorous analysis that it has. I think it's safe, and I encourage people to get it as soon as they can."
Liewer and Jones sat in chairs on a stage in the hospital's Leiter Room in front of a lime green background that bore the hospital's logo. Before Tracy Larson, MercyOne's chief nursing officer, administered the vaccine to Jones, she asked her, "Mary, are you ready?
"I'm ready," Jones replied.
"I couldn't be more ready to give it to you," said Larson, who wore blue gloves and a white lab coat.
Beth Hughes, MercyOne's western Iowa region president, said it was fitting that both Liewer and Jones, front-line workers and veterans of the hospital, were receiving the shots first.
"I am delighted that both of you get the first two vaccines," Hughes said. "And, I'm especially delighted what this means for our organization here at MercyOne and what it means ultimately for this community that we're so blessed to serve."
Jones expressed emotions of excitement and relief.
"I think I'm just ready to be part of the solution and hope that we can start turning the corner, building immunity and getting people back to normal life," she said.
The vaccine is not yet available to the general public and is being given first to front-line healthcare workers and to residents and staffers at long-term care facilities. In a statement, UnityPoint wrote that, similarly to the influenza vaccine, its workers are strongly encouraged to take the vaccine, but are not required to.
"In the coming weeks, UnityPoint Health anticipates additional doses of the vaccine will quickly become available, providing more team members the opportunity to be vaccinated," UnityPoint wrote in the statement.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration late last week gave its approval to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Iowa began receiving shipments of the vaccine this week. A separate vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive FDA approval soon.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
