Critical care nurse, ER doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux City

Beth Hughes, MercyOne's western Iowa region president, said it was fitting that both Liewer and Jones, front-line workers and veterans of the hospital, were receiving the shots first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am delighted that both of you get the first two vaccines," Hughes said. "And, I'm especially delighted what this means for our organization here at MercyOne and what it means ultimately for this community that we're so blessed to serve."

Jones expressed emotions of excitement and relief.

"I think I'm just ready to be part of the solution and hope that we can start turning the corner, building immunity and getting people back to normal life," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug administration late last week gave its approval to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Iowa began receiving shipments of the vaccine this week. A separate vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is not yet available to the general public, is being given first to frontline health care workers. Next in line will be residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.