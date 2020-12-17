Critical care nurse, ER doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Joseph Liewer said he hardly felt any discomfort when Dr. Lawrence Volz injected Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine into his left arm shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Liewer, medical director for emergency medicine at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, and Mary Jones, a critical care nurse, were the first of the hospital's employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which has claimed hundreds of lives in Siouxland over the past nine months.
UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's also began administering some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Woodbury County to its frontline medical providers on Thursday.
"The shot was actually less painful than other immunizations that I've received," Liewer said moments after being immunized by Volz, Mercy's chief medical officer. "I think the public should trust that it's gone through the rigorous analysis that it has. I think it's safe, and I encourage people to get it as soon as they can."
Liewer and Jones sat in chairs on a stage in the hospital's Leiter Room in front of a lime green background that bore the hospital's logo. Before Tracy Larson, MercyOne's chief nursing officer, administered the vaccine to Jones, she asked her, "Mary, are you ready?
"I'm ready," Jones replied.
"I couldn't be more ready to give it to you," said Larson, who wore blue gloves and a white lab coat.
Beth Hughes, MercyOne's western Iowa region president, said it was fitting that both Liewer and Jones, front-line workers and veterans of the hospital, were receiving the shots first.
"I am delighted that both of you get the first two vaccines," Hughes said. "And, I'm especially delighted what this means for our organization here at MercyOne and what it means ultimately for this community that we're so blessed to serve."
Jones expressed emotions of excitement and relief.
"I think I'm just ready to be part of the solution and hope that we can start turning the corner, building immunity and getting people back to normal life," she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration late last week gave its approval to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Iowa began receiving shipments of the vaccine this week. A separate vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA on Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is not yet available to the general public, is being given first to frontline health care workers. Next in line will be residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Mike Bushby, an occupational therapist, was one of the first at St. Luke's to be vaccinated Thursday.
"I feel fantastic. I feel very blessed to be able to receive this, and kind of, hopefully, encourage others to do the same as we go forward and distribute the vaccine to a wider community," Bushby said.
Bushby said that, although he and a handful of others in Sioux City have now received their first dosage of the vaccine, it's too early for the public to let its guard down. Masks and social distancing will remain for the time being.
Health care workers in Sioux City have borne the brunt of serious outbreaks in the spring and again in the fall.
"Myself and my colleagues who have been working here, there's a lot of fatigue and we work hard to keep our spirits up, but, it's been a tough few months," Bushby said. "And to be moving forward on something that's going to make our lives better, the community safer and healthier and happier and to be able to get back to some of those things that we've set aside ... feels wonderful."
