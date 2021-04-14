Crittenton Center closing emergency shelter

SIOUX CITY -- Staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 have forced the Crittenton Center to close its emergency shelter.

The agency had suspended services at the shelter earlier this month.

"Operating a facility that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week takes an entire team of dedicated employees," Crittenton Center executive director Leslie Heying said in a news release. "One of the many negatives of COVID-19 has been its impact on staffing. In addition to staff absenteeism related to COVID, the pandemic has also taken a toll on our hiring process. We have experienced a significant decrease in new applicants due, in part, to stimulus payments, greater unemployment benefits and other government assistance related to the pandemic."

Opened in the late 1970s, the emergency shelter, 3901 Green Ave., was initially developed to provide kids from birth through age 17, with a safe, temporary refuge.

Approximately 180 children were cared for at the shelter in 2020.

The safety and well-being of children in Crittenton Center’s care remains its highest priority, said Terrie Rasheed, chairwoman of the center's board of directors.