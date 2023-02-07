SIOUX CITY -- The Crittenton Center plans to build six tiny homes on a nearly 5-acre portion of its Green Avenue campus for youth who are aging out of the foster care system.

"They can be independent. They can have their own little house, where they'll have to mow their yard and take care of their garbage and utilities and all of that," said Kim Scorza, the Crittenton Center's executive director.

The durable, modern one-bed, one-bath homes will each be about 600 square feet inside and come equipped with a kitchen, living room and outdoor space. Scorza said the homes could house as few as six young adults or as many as 12 and be move-in ready by the end of the year.

"Some of them really want to have their own space. But, some of them have said, 'It wouldn't have been too bad to have a roommate and to have bunkbeds in our space, so that I can share and don't have to feel so lonely,'" she said.

The idea for the tiny homes was developed roughly 18 months ago, when the nonprofit was working on its strategic plan, according to Scorza.

Due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crittenton Center had to close its emergency youth shelter in April 2021. When the shelter reopened in January, Scorza said staff immediately began encountering youth who were nearing age 18 and facing the reality of being discharged to the street with no place to go. She said that "didn't sit well" with her and others.

"One of the things that kept coming up is that we have no ability to move children through our programs into the community and toward independence, because we just didn't have the space to do that," Scorza said. "What we really found is that some of the kids that are in our shelter program are older and, if they don't have a bed to go to, they'd literally be discharged to the street if there was not an alternative plan."

The nonprofit offers a Supervised Apartment Living (SAL) program, which teaches teens who are aging out of the foster care system to live independently.

"We have what we call cluster. That's in our main building -- like dorm-style living. We have six kiddos in there. Those are the kids that really want to be able to get their own apartment and get out into the community," Scorza said. "Being 18 or 19, it's very hard for people to want to rent to you. There's a lot of difficult challenges for those kids."

Scorza said living in the tiny homes will give youth the opportunity to "build credit" so that they can eventually get out on their own. She said they would potentially be able to live in the homes until their 22nd birthdays and, maybe even beyond that, depending on their needs.

"This is another way for us to say, 'You can rent from us your own tiny home. This is your lease agreement with us. We're going to support you and have services wrapped around you, but the goal is to move toward independence,'" she said.

Scorza said the Crittenton Center has been fundraising quietly for the project. She said remodeling the main building at 3901 Green Ave. and building the six tiny homes will cost about $2 million.

Nathan Kalaher, an architect at PLaN Architecture in Sioux City, is donating architectural services for the project. Scorza said contractors and subcontractors have committed building supplies and/or labor and that the Crittenton Center has also received some cash donations and has written for a large grant.

Scorza said youth at the Crittenton Center worked one on one with Kalaher to design the tiny homes. She said the kids opted for a bathtub with a shower, rather than a walk-in shower and also expressed a desire for an outdoor space where they could hang out.

"Baths are really soothing to them. To be able to soak in a bathtub, that's not something that a lot of them had when they were little," Scorza said of the youth, who often have experienced abuse and neglect. "And, most facilities don't have that. For kids who have been in group care, it's usually just showers."