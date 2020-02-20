Crittenton Center unveils campaign to raise $250,000 in 125 days

SIOUX CITY -- In advance of its 125th anniversary, the Crittenton Center on Thursday unveiled a goal to raise $250,000 in donations in 125 days.
Local businesses have already contributed $17,000 to the campaign.
Founded in the 1890s to help women and children faced with homelessness or other personal issues, the Crittenton Center offers childcare and preschool programs, a children's shelter, family education and support and life skills training, support and independent living programs.
In a press release, the Crittenton Center reported that funding from government and grants, which comprise around 83 percent of the Center's budget, have been on the decline, necessitating philanthropy to continue its mission.
Elizabeth Scholten, a mother, child welfare advocate, childhood abuse survivor and former Crittenton resident, spoke Thursday at an event held at the Betty Strong Encounter Center announcing the new fundraising campaign.
Scholten, 32, was born prematurely in the back seat of a truck to a mentally impaired woman, after a failed abortion attempt. Her mother fell victim to a sex ring in Northwest Iowa.
As a child, Elizabeth Scholten was mistreated the first several years of her life. In July 1990, police found her seriously injured in an alleyway after a rape, assault and stabbing. After several surgeries and psychotherapy, Scholten was eventually brought to the Crittenton Center's youth shelter, where a woman gained the young girl's trust by reading a Dr. Seuss book to her.
"I knew then that I was loved. I knew then that I was safe. I knew then that I would never again have to advocate for myself alone," Scholten said. Because of the traumas in her life, social workers' expectations for her were not high.
Scholten was later adopted, graduated from high school, married and obtained dual associate's degrees in social work and psychology. She and her husband have taken in foster children from the Crittenton Center.
"The Crittenton Center was my first family," she said.