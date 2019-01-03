HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Crofton, Nebraska, man was killed Thursday when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi about two miles south of Yankton, South Dakota.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that at 11:51 a.m. deputies responded to multiple reports of a crash with injuries near the intersection of Highway 81 and 898th Road in northern Cedar County.
According to the statement, Kyle Mueller, 28, of Crofton, was traveling southbound on Highway 81 in the pickup truck and turned east toward 898th Road colliding with a semi pulling an empty grain trailer. The semi was driven by Scott Howard, 28, of Norfolk, Nebraska.
Mueller, who wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash remains under investigation.