Crofton, Nebraska, student hospitalized for coronavirus 'doing pretty good,' father says

"We're one community, and our students take classes and ride buses together," Johnson said.

Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur schools both were notified Wednesday of the potential exposure to the virus their students and fans may have had during BRLD's girls basketball game against Crofton. Superintendents at both schools said they chose to dismiss school at noon as a precaution. Neither school has any students under quarantine.

"We don't suspect any student of having anything. There's a minimal chance of being exposed, but we don't know where that (Crofton) kid was (during the state tournament basketball game)," said Bancroft-Rosalie superintendent Jon Cerny, who added that he's never seen a health situation like this in his 27 years leading the school district, which had 284 students

Lyons-Decatur was already taking spring break on Thursday and Friday, and Bancroft-Rosalie had planned an early dismissal early on Thursday and was to be closed Friday while the BRLD boys basketball team competes in the state tournament in Lincoln.

While closed, schools in Crofton, Hartington, Bancroft and Lyons all will be cleaned and disinfected, administrators said. Desks, door handles and any surface that people might touch will be cleaned, said Johnson, the Hartington-Newcastle superintendent.