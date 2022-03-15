CSI Sioux City: Identification technicians witness worst times in people's lives

SIOUX CITY -- Several years ago, Carissa Roach was called out to process the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Sioux City.

Unfortunately, the bank had an antiquated video surveillance system, which yielded a lone still image of the suspect.

"The description of the individual was really odd -- had glasses on, a wig on, so we really didn't have any good physical descriptors," recalled Roach, who got her start working as an identification technician for the Sioux City Police Department 16 years ago.

Roach processed a pamphlet, which the suspect had picked up and set down at the bank, for fingerprints. She entered the prints into the automated fingerprint identification system or AFIS and came up with a match, which was ultimately verified by her supervisor.

"That was kind of exciting," she said. "They had him picked up the next morning."

Roach now supervises the police department's Identification Unit, which currently has three senior identification technicians and a property clerk. They handle thousands of calls per year.

Identification technicians process crime scenes 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They take photographs, recover and analyze latent fingerprints, collect DNA, use a FARO 3D laser scanner to digitally map crime scenes and traffic crashes, collect and analyze marijuana, as well as document and store crime and video evidence.

Last month, during a budget wrap up meeting, the Sioux City Council voted to add one full-time identification technician in FY 2023, which will bring the unit to six. The identification technicians' titles are also changing to crime scene investigators.

"Right now, having good forensic evidence is huge in court," Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the council. "All of our county attorneys, they're focusing on it. Our federal attorneys are focusing on it. Nothing beats having that forensic evidence to back up what the investigators do, what the detectives are doing. We place a high emphasis on that."

Changing times

Roach said her interest in photography and her "averseness to blood and guts" led her into this line of work.

She obtained a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Morningside College and went on to pursue a masters degree in forensic science from Nebraska Wesleyan University. About a year after she earned her masters degree, the Sioux City native learned about an opening at the police department and the rest is history.

Roach said the demand for identification technicians or crime scene investigators is "pretty limited." Usually, only larger police departments have civilian positions dedicated to forensics. She said Sioux City has had civilians working in the unit since 1980. Before then, she said it was staffed by officers.

"A lot of the smaller departments have officers assigned to those duties, or, even if something major happens, they call in the state to process their crime scenes," she explained.

Sheila Rogeness began her career as an identification technician with the department in 1994. After 13 years, she took a job with Davenport's crime scene unit. She return to Sioux City 2 1/2 years ago.

"My background was actually in photography and graphics," she said. "In 1994, there was no such thing as a masters degree or any kind of a degree in forensics."

Rogeness first applied for a job in the unit in 1980, but, at that time, she said women weren't really welcome. When the position opened up again in 1993, Rogeness applied and was hired.

"I have since gotten my associates (degree) in science and, of course, the training that I've received over the years has been from the FBI," she said. "There's a lot of online options for training now so that you can stay current."

When she arrives at the scene of a crash or crime, Rogeness speaks with officers to get a sense of what they think transpired. She said they give her a tour of the scene and point out where they think she might find evidence. Depending on the type of incident, Rogeness may have her eye out for tool marks, footwear impressions, as well as items that she could obtain fingerprints or DNA from.

"I'll start by taking overall photographs and work my way around the scene," she said. "I'll look for any evidence that might be pertinent to what we're looking at. If it's a burglary, for instance, I'll focus on the point of entry or anything they may have disturbed inside a residence or a business."

The unit sends DNA evidence to the state crime lab in Ankeny for testing. The technology is so precise, according to Roach, that lab reports have revealed that fewer than one out of 100 octillion individuals are expected to have that particular DNA profile.

"It's just amazing the statistics on it now," she said. "It used to be the standard blood, semen, saliva for DNA. Now, we have what they call touch DNA. They're able to get full profiles from such smaller amounts of cells that you can gather."

Not as seen on TV

While Roach and Rogeness find their work interesting, rewarding and even exciting at times, it's also challenging and arduous. For example, Rogeness has spent countless hours hand sanding firearms in hopes of restoring serial numbers that were obliterated by criminals.

Roach and Rogeness say popular crime scene investigation shows don't accurately depict their jobs.

"It's not nearly as glamorous. We don't have a Hummer," Rogeness said with a chuckle. "We're not arresting people."

Identification technicians don't carry weapons or interview victims and suspects. They're the ones collecting clothing and swabbing hands during interviews. They see injured people and death constantly.

"We witness the worst times in people's lives and we do it daily," Roach said.

Identification technicians work various shifts and can be called out in the middle of the night to process a scene in sub-zero temperatures. They're trekking down into ditches and climbing on top of roofs in oppressive heat, while lugging heavy camera bags.

"I, one time, had to climb a ladder onto the roof of Lowe's with my camera bag, because somebody had gone up there and stolen equipment," Roach said. "I would say nobody would watch a show about Sioux City CSI, because it's not as exciting most of the time."

