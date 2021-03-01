 Skip to main content
Curtis joins comics lineup
Curtis joins comics lineup

Curtis

“Curtis,” created by Ray Billingsley and syndicated by King Features, joins the Journal's comics lineup this week.

There’s a new kid in town.

He’s Curtis, the latest addition to our comics page.

Thanks to a write-in campaign after our last comics survey, Curtis came to our attention.

Created by Ray Billingsley, the new weekday and Sunday strip follows 11-year-old Curtis Wesley Wilkins and his family. Living in a large unnamed American city, Curtis and company deal with issues in the news – including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curtis is also a strong public health advocate. He gets after his father for smoking and often gets into trouble when you least expect it.

Billingsley started the comic strip in 1988 and has won numerous awards for his ability to address everything from bullying to Kwanzaa. Siouxland fans were quick to point out the comic’s contemporary relevance.

“Curtis,” syndicated by King Features, joins the lineup readers chose last year.

Enjoy the newcomer and be sure to give us your feedback.

