SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Cybersecurity Tech Town Hall will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City. The forum, presented by PC Matic and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to those 21 years and older.
A panel of technology leaders from Iowa companies will discuss cybersecurity as it relates to manufacturing and digital security. Panelists will discuss how cybersecurity impacts their businesses, followed by an audience Q&A session.
Panel members Ryan Schaap, CIO of Wells Enterprises; Aaron Warner, CEO of ProCircular; and senior special agent Ken Schmutz from the Omaha office of the FBI, will discuss how cybersecurity impacts their organizations, followed by an audience Q&A session.
“As a technology executive at Wells Enterprises and the 2019 chairman of the Technology Association of Iowa Board of Directors, I made it a priority to better engage Northwest Iowa with the Iowa tech industry,” Schaap said. "Cybersecurity impacts every business and individual, and we are excited to bring this conversation to Sioux City.”
“Cybersecurity is a topic that is of great importance to all Siouxland businesses,” Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan said. “We are excited to help put on this event with some great local and statewide partners.”
To register for the event, visit technologyiowa.org/Events