Dace Avenue to close at Floyd Boulevard for railroad crossing repairs

SIOUX CITY -- Dace Avenue will temporarily close between Floyd Boulevard and Bluff Road so that Union Pacific Railroad can make improvements to the railroad crossing.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will begin Thursday morning. The work is expected to be completed Saturday.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.