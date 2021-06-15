 Skip to main content
Dace Avenue to close at Floyd Boulevard for railroad crossing repairs
Dace Avenue to close at Floyd Boulevard for railroad crossing repairs

SIOUX CITY -- Dace Avenue will temporarily close between Floyd Boulevard and Bluff Road so that Union Pacific Railroad can make improvements to the railroad crossing.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will begin Thursday morning. The work is expected to be completed Saturday.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

Road closed
