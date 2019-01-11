Try 1 month for 99¢
Daddy Daughter Date Night (copy)
People attend Daddy Daughter Date Night at Long Lines Family Rec Center in this 2011 file photo.

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold Daddy Daughter Date Night February 5, 6, and 7 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The theme for this year's event is "My Little Sweetheart." Girls age 5 and older are invited to attend an evening of festivities, catered dinner, music and photo booths.

Both the dad and daughter must purchase tickets for this event by Feb. 1. Tickets are $15 per person, which includes a souvenir photo to take home. For more information or to register, visit webtrac.sioux-city.org or call 712-279-6126.

