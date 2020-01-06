Daddy Daughter Date Night returns in February

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold Daddy Daughter Date Night February 4, 5, 6 and 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The theme for this year's event is "Winter Wonderland." The first night, Feb. 4, will be a family night, for which anyone can purchase tickets. The remaining three nights will be dads and daughters, age 5 and older, only. The event features a catered dinner, music and photo booths.

Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 3. Last year, all three nights sold out. A souvenir photo is included. Visit our webtrac.sioux-city.org or call Parks and Recreation at 712-279-6126 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.