Daddy Daughter Date Night returns in February
Daddy Daughter Date Night returns in February

Daddy Daughter Date Night

Eric Rawden, of Sioux City, poses for photos with his daughter, Ella, 5, at the Daddy Daughter Date Night at Long Lines Family Rec Center in 2013.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold Daddy Daughter Date Night February 4, 5, 6 and 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The theme for this year's event is "Winter Wonderland." The first night, Feb. 4, will be a family night, for which anyone can purchase tickets. The remaining three nights will be dads and daughters, age 5 and older, only. The event features a catered dinner, music and photo booths. 

Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 3. Last year, all three nights sold out. A souvenir photo is included. Visit our webtrac.sioux-city.org or call Parks and Recreation at 712-279-6126 for more information. 

