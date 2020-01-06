Daddy Daughter Date Night returns next month

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold Daddy Daughter Date Night February 4, 5, 6 and 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center.
The theme for this year's event is "Winter Wonderland." The first night, Feb. 4, will be a family night, for which anyone can purchase tickets. The remaining three nights will be dads and daughters, age 5 and older, only. The event features a catered dinner, music and photo booths.
Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 3. Last year, all three nights sold out. A souvenir photo is included. Visit our webtrac.sioux-city.org or call Parks and Recreation at 712-279-6126 for more information.