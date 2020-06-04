Dakota and Thurston counties each record additional COVID-19 death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Another resident has died in both Dakota and Thurston counties due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 27th COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with seven new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,696, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of May 28, but company officials said that number continues to decline.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported a second COVID-19 death in Thurston County Thursday, that of a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The district, which also consists of Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, also recorded one new case of the virus in a Thurston County resident. The district has had 172 total cases and three deaths. The other death was a Dixon County resident.