Dakota, Cherokee counties each record COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota and Cherokee counties each recorded a death due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 37th COVID-19-related death, along with two new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,785, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Cherokee County recorded its first COVID-19 death. The Northwest Iowa county had 75 total cases of the virus as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday, out of 190 new tests.

The Northwest Iowa County has 3,195 total cases of COVID-19, according to state statistics. Forty-four Woodbury County residents have died due to COVID-19, while 3,016 have recovered.