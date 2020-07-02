You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota, Cherokee counties each record COVID-19 death
View Comments
alert

Dakota, Cherokee counties each record COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota and Cherokee counties each recorded a death due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday. 

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 37th COVID-19-related death, along with two new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,785, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Cherokee County recorded its first COVID-19 death. The Northwest Iowa county had 75 total cases of the virus as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday, out of 190 new tests. 

The Northwest Iowa County has 3,195 total cases of COVID-19, according to state statistics. Forty-four Woodbury County residents have died due to COVID-19, while 3,016 have recovered.

State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and one had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 107 intensive care unit beds and 94 ventilators available. Six patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

Siouxland advocate: Test Iowa not accessible to elderly, people with disabilities
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City protesters demand freedom for Oromo people in Ethiopia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News