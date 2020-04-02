You are the owner of this article.
Dakota City closes playgrounds, ball fields because of COVID-19
Dakota City closes playgrounds, ball fields because of COVID-19

Dakota City, Neb.

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota City has temporarily closed public playgrounds and other recreational areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city on Thursday announced the closure of playgrounds, baseball fields, basketball and tennis courts, shelters, soccer fields and Cottonwood Cove Campground to public use.

The Jim Cahill Memorial Trail and the parks will remain open for public use. The boat ramp on the Missouri River also will remain open.

Sioux City, South Sioux City and Woodbury County took similar actions on Wednesday.

