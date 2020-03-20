Dakota City declares state of emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota City has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement released Friday by the City of Dakota City, the declaration was made by Mayor Jerry Yacevich.
City Hall is closed to the public, however, business can be conducted online, by telephone or at City Hall's drive-thru window.
The statement said all disconnections for non-payment are temporarily suspended. Dakota City Public Library is also closed to the public. The city will continue to provide essential services, including electric, water, wastewater, police, fire and EMS.
For more information, call City Hall at 402-987-3448.