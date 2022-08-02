 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dakota City Fire Department cancels National Night Out event due to heat

New Dakota City fire station (copy)

The Dakota City Fire & Rescue station is shown at 208 S. 21st St. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota City Fire Department has cancelled its National Night Out festivities due to extreme heat.

The department was slated to host activities and offer free food from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a social media post, a new date for National Night Out at the fire department will be announced in the future.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

