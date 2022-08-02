Dakota City Fire Department cancels National Night Out event due to heat

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota City Fire Department has cancelled its National Night Out festivities due to extreme heat.
The department was slated to host activities and offer free food from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a social media post, a new date for National Night Out at the fire department will be announced in the future.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
