DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A few dozen community members and fire officials gathered at the Dakota City Fire Hall Sunday afternoon to celebrate the lives of three Dakota City firefighters who died in the line of duty in recent years, as well as fallen firefighters in other parts of the state and across the country.
The ceremony was part of Bells Across America, a nationwide fallen firefighters' memorial held Saturday and Sunday. Bell-ringing has historically been associated with firefighters' emergency duties and with the loss of a firefighter.
The 38th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony was held over the weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Three Dakota City firefighters died within a roughly 18-month span in 2015 and 2016: Lowell Satterwhite, who died at age 67 on Sept. 11, 2016; Captain Eric Speck, who died at age 38 on June 27, 2016; and Captain Andy N. Zalme, who died at age 42 on April 16, 2015.
All three men died of heart attacks. Zalme died at the scene of a car fire, while the other two died in the days after their last emergency calls.
Terry Zwiebel, the fire marshal of Norfolk, Nebraska, and an invited speaker at Sunday's event, warned that heart conditions and cancer claim the lives of firefighters as surely as flames and smoke.
"Not everybody dies in a fire. Unfortunately a lot of people -- unfortunately your three folks here -- pass away from heart attacks at a scene," he said. "I would encourage you, as firefighters, wherever you are, to seek medical help and get regular physicals, know what your baselines are, so that if something does start to creep up on you, you can get ahead of it before it takes your life.
"We live in a cancer world, where any fire we go into, we take the risk of contracting cancer," he continued. "So again, surveillance is going to be something that's going to help that. We live in a plastic world. Whenever that stuff burns, it creates some really bad stuff."
Clint Rasmussen, the Dakota City fire chief, said at the event that community members should be thankful for the sacrifices made by firefighters.
"Firefighters in our community are ready to answer the call each, every day," he said. "Let us never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, we show our gratitude and appreciation for a job well done."