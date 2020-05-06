You are the owner of this article.
Dakota City man dies after being struck by train
Dakota City man dies after being struck by train

DAKOTA CITY -- A Dakota City man died Sunday after he was struck by a train in rural Dakota County.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 4:04 p.m. to 210th Street and U.S. Highway 77 for a report of a pedestrian vs. train accident. Kris Andersen, 41, had been struck by a train and died from his injuries.

A sheriff's investigation is ongoing.

