Dakota City man dies after being struck by train

DAKOTA CITY -- A Dakota City man died Sunday after he was struck by a train in rural Dakota County.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 4:04 p.m. to 210th Street and U.S. Highway 77 for a report of a pedestrian vs. train accident. Kris Andersen, 41, had been struck by a train and died from his injuries.
A sheriff's investigation is ongoing.
