Dakota City plant part of new Tyson program to assess company's efforts to fight COVID-19

In addition to assessing people, processes and structure, certification involves an analysis of workplace policies and procedures and areas where people gather, including density, traffic flow, ventilation and physical proximity. A safety verification seal indicating alignment to certification standards, once granted, is issued for a year and includes another on-site assessment after six months to ensure continued compliance with current guidelines.

"Our company has made tremendous progress in our efforts to protect our team members by transforming our facilities and implementing an always-on testing strategy," Tom Brower, Tyson's senior vice president of health and safety, said in a statement. "We believe this certification by outside health experts confirms we’re using best-in-class measures to combat the virus. And, what we learn from the plants where we're piloting this program can also be applied at other company locations across the country."