Dakota County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 1,000
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported 25 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the county's total to 1,005.  

State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats' plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company's largest beef plant, employs over 4,300 workers.

Two deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded in the county.

In a statement released Monday, announcing the new cases, the Dakota County Health Department urged residents to stay home, avoid non-essential errands, refrain from social gatherings, and respect the 10-person limit.

The health department also asked residents to work from home or socially distance at work, only shop alone once a week, have their kids play at home, help seniors stay at home, and refrain from visiting long-term care centers. 

The health department also encouraged residents to exercise daily and do their best to stay healthy.

