DAKOTA CITY — Plans for a Dakota County Jail expansion officially ended Monday, when county leaders voted to terminate an agreement with a construction manager, an action that kills the project.

Months of discussions were all for naught after the board and Sheriff Chris Kleinberg determined rising interest rates and construction costs had made what was once a promising project expected to create millions of dollars in revenue too pricey.

"I think the vote the other night closed the door, at least for the time being, on the jail expansion," Dakota County Board of Commissioners chairman Robert Giese said. "It wasn't going to work. Financially, it got too costly."

In August 2021, the board signed an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service that Kleinberg had spent months negotiating. The county would build a 112-bed addition to the current jail and guarantee 85 of those beds for 10 years to the Marshals Service to house federal inmates. In exchange, the Marshals would pay an increased daily rate of $150 per inmate for 30 months after the addition was built. Previously paying $65 per inmate, the Marshals agreed to a rate hike to $80 per inmate that went into effect when the agreement was signed.

Some on the board saw it as a win-win. The increased daily rate would pay off the construction debt and fund the salaries of additional jail staff. Once the debt was paid, Dakota County could see up to $1 million in annual revenues for housing federal inmates, even after the Marshals' daily rate dropped back to $80 per inmate.

The county began planning, spending at least $430,000 on design costs and soil borings west of the current jail in preparation for construction.

Giese and fellow commissioner Scott Love were ready to move ahead. Commissioners Janet Gill and Larry Albenesius, both of whom are no longer on the board, and Troy Launsby were more cautious, pointing out the board didn't have a final design containing an accurate estimate on construction costs, and without one couldn't determine how to secure the financing to pay for construction. The board would later vote to contract with a construction manager to develop that firm estimate.

Before the construction manger was on board, architects had provided a rough initial estimate placing the project's cost at $10.5 million-$11.25 million and later rising to $12.4 million-$13.5 million. Some board members worried costs could climb even higher and what might happen if the county couldn't pay off its construction debt in 30 months before the Marshals daily rate dropped. They also worried the Marshals wouldn't fill all 85 beds, thus cutting into county revenues.

The Marshals offered an amended agreement to pay the increased daily rate of $150 per inmate to 40 months or until the jail was paid off, and pay for 85 beds per day regardless if they were all filled.

In June, the board turned down the agreement on a 3-2 vote, with Gill, Albenesius and Launsby voting against it, and the project began to languish. Gill didn't run for re-election in November, and Albenesius lost his re-election bid. Kleinberg hoped that after new board members Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum, both of whom were in favor of the project, were seated on the board, the project could be revisited.

It was, briefly.

After speaking with a bond company, Giese and Kleinberg learned the county board's delay coincided with a spike in interest rates. Financing construction now would outpace revenue from housing federal inmates. Had the board proceeded quicker after the August 2021 agreement, construction could have been financed at much more affordable rates, and the addition likely would have been finished by now.

"Missed opportunity would be an understatement. They approved it, signed a contract, then they didn't do it," Kleinberg said of the board's delay.

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house prisoners who are awaiting trial. By late last year, rising construction costs had caused the Marshals to reconsider entering agreements to pay increased rates for inmate housing to local governments that could use the added revenue to expand their jails and hold more federal prisoners.

The agreement with Dakota County provided an opportunity for the Marshals to cut transportation costs by housing more inmates facing charges in Iowa in one facility closer to the federal court across the Missouri River in Sioux City. The Marshals might now look toward Woodbury County, which expects to open a 448-bed jail this fall in Sioux City. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan has said he would be open to contracting with the Marshals to house federal prisoners.

In the meantime, Dakota County continues to house an average of 20 federal prisoners daily, as it has for several years, in its 136-bed jail. Kleinberg said he expects that arrangement to continue, even if the Marshals agree to place dozens of inmates in Woodbury County's new jail. Kleinberg said that between Marshals offices in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, there are enough inmates to continue that 20-bed average in Dakota County, which Kleinberg said has enjoyed a good relationship with the Marshals.

The sheriff said the Marshals will undoubtedly want to reduce the $80 per inmate daily rate that was part of its 2021 agreement with Dakota County. Those discussions have yet to take place.

As for seeking another agreement that would provide the county with revenue that could be used for jail construction, Giese said he didn't have hopes the project will be brought back.

"It just got to be where it wouldn't work out for the county to pursue that anymore," he said. "I'm disappointed that it didn't happen, but the former board, we talked about it and that's the way it goes."