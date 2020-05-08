You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County COVID-19 cases jump by 361, total now 1,407
Dakota County COVID-19 cases jump by 361, total now 1,407

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County saw a record surge in COVID-19 cases Friday, with an additional 361 new positives. The county's report comes on the heels of a round of testing for all workers at Tyson’s Dakota City plant 

These bring the county's total COVID-19 tally to 1,407, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed in a press release. No additional deaths attributable to the virus were reported and the county has not reported the number of individuals who've recovered from the virus. 

The county's coronavirus death tally stands at five. In terms of overall cases, Dakota County stands just behind neighboring Woodbury County's 1,542.

Dakota County Health did not note any source for the new confirmed cases, though the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City this week completed a testing of its 4,300 workers. 

