Dakota County has 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 44

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded an additional 10 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 44.

Eight of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 59 years, while two of them are over age 60, according to a Sunday press release from the Dakota County Health Department.

With the new cases, Dakota County -- having recorded its first case only one week ago -- now has more cases than the far more populous Woodbury County. Woodbury County has 43 cases as of Sunday, a tally which climbed gradually over a period of nearly a month. At least 19 of Woodbury County's cases have recovered.

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City late last week acknowledged confirmed cases of the virus among its workers, but the total number of cases originating at the plant remains unknown.

Statewide, Nebraska recorded 1,287 total cases of the virus as of Saturday. Additional numbers for Sunday have yet to be reported.

