You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County has 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 44
View Comments
alert

Dakota County has 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 44

Photo1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded an additional 10 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 44. 

Eight of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 59 years, while two of them are over age 60, according to a Sunday press release from the Dakota County Health Department. 

With the new cases, Dakota County -- having recorded its first case only one week ago -- now has more cases than the far more populous Woodbury County. Woodbury County has 43 cases as of Sunday, a tally which climbed gradually over a period of nearly a month. At least 19 of Woodbury County's cases have recovered.  

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City late last week acknowledged confirmed cases of the virus among its workers, but the total number of cases originating at the plant remains unknown. 

Statewide, Nebraska recorded 1,287 total cases of the virus as of Saturday. Additional numbers for Sunday have yet to be reported. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News