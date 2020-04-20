You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County has 3 more cases of COVID-19; new total 69
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County has three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the Northeast Nebraska county's total to 69.

The Dakota County Health Department said in a statement released Monday afternoon that two of the cases are individuals between the ages of 21 and 59, and the other is an individual over the age of 60.

The additional positive cases come just a day after the health department disclosed 32 new cases of the virus on Sunday. In Monday's statement, the health department said it will release additional information about the ages of the cases that were revealed Sunday evening.

The source or sources of the new infections in Dakota County are not known. The Tyson plant in Dakota City on Friday acknowledged infections among some of its workers, though the number is unknown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
