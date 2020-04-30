You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County has 74 new cases of COVID-19; total stands at 778
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported 74 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the county's total to 778. 

State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats' plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company's largest beef plant, employs over 4,300 workers.

Both of the metro residents who have died from the novel coronavirus worked at the Dakota City plant.

Tyson officials previously acknowledged some Dakota City workers had tested positive for the virus, but has repeatedly refused to disclose a number of cases.

Tyson Fresh Meats said late Wednesday it will shut down the facility for four days, beginning Friday.

