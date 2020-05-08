Dakota County has most COVID-19 cases in Nebraska; Woodbury County is second in Iowa

No additional deaths attributable to the virus were reported. Dakota County's coronavirus death toll stands at five, while Woodbury has recorded seven deaths.

Collectively the two counties now have some 2,949 confirmed cases of the virus between them, an increase of more than 11 percent over the tally a day earlier.

At a press conference Friday at the Siouxland District Health Department offices, director Kevin Grieme noted a high rate of testing for the virus in Woodbury County. A total of 4,868 tests have been completed in the county to date, with a positive rate of about 31.7 percent.

Woodbury County is apparently fourth in the state in terms of how many residents have been tested -- one out of every 26 people -- or about 3.85 percent.

Grieme declined to comment on the situation with the workers at the Tyson plant or other meatpacking plants.

Across Northwest Iowa, some 41 patients are in the ICU with the coronavirus, while 33 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, which represents this corner of the state.