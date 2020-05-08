Dakota County has most COVID-19 cases in Nebraska; Woodbury County is second in Iowa

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New data released Friday indicates that Dakota County likely has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Nebraska.
The county experienced a record surge in virus diagnoses Friday, with an additional 361 new positives. The county's report comes on the heels of a round of testing for all workers at Tyson’s Dakota City plant.
That brings the county's total COVID-19 tally to 1,407, the Dakota County Health Department noted in a press release. That figure is above Hall County, which has 1,311 known infections and even Douglas County, which has 1,342, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Online Nebraska DHHS figures for Dakota County do not yet include the county's full tally; their website lists Dakota County behind Douglas County.
Neighboring Woodbury County, meanwhile, with 1,542 cases, has the second-highest tally in all of Iowa, behind only Polk County's 2,150. On a per-capita basis Woodbury County has far more infections than the more-populous Polk County. The Siouxland District Health Department recorded an additional 116 cases Friday.
Some 82 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or at UnityPoint Heath-St. Luke's, the hospitals reported Friday.
No additional deaths attributable to the virus were reported. Dakota County's coronavirus death toll stands at five, while Woodbury has recorded seven deaths.
Collectively the two counties now have some 2,949 confirmed cases of the virus between them, an increase of more than 11 percent over the tally a day earlier.
At a press conference Friday at the Siouxland District Health Department offices, director Kevin Grieme noted a high rate of testing for the virus in Woodbury County. A total of 4,868 tests have been completed in the county to date, with a positive rate of about 31.7 percent.
Woodbury County is apparently fourth in the state in terms of how many residents have been tested -- one out of every 26 people -- or about 3.85 percent.
Grieme declined to comment on the situation with the workers at the Tyson plant or other meatpacking plants.
Across Northwest Iowa, some 41 patients are in the ICU with the coronavirus, while 33 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, which represents this corner of the state.
Other counties in the area have also seen their COVID-19 numbers ballooning, though none nearly to the level of Woodbury or Dakota counties. Crawford County now has 149 confirmed cases, while Union County has 50, Plymouth County has 48, Sioux County has 37, Buena Vista has 32, Yankton County has remained steady at 29 and Dixon County is up to 21. The remainder have fewer than 20 known infections.
Iowa's Department of Public Health has reported a total of 11,457 individuals with the virus, of whom 4,685 have recovered and 243 have died.
Nebraska DHHS data for Friday lists 7,831 positive tests for the virus, and 92 deaths. The state has not reported recoveries.
In South Dakota, 3,144 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, but only 1,044 of those are still considered active infections. Thirty-one deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
