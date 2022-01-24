Dakota County Health Department announces COVID testing, vaccination clinics

The health department will offer free curbside COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday outside the Dakota County Courthouse, 1601 Broadway St. Members of the public are to wear masks and remain in their vehicles the entire time. Test results will be available in one or two days.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the health department, which is located on the first floor of the courthouse. Appointments are required. Adult vaccination clinics are held every Wednesday by appointment only.

Call 402-987-2164 to schedule an appointment.