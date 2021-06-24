Dakota County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the public.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered every Wednesday by appointment at Dakota County Health Department, 1601 Broadway St., South Sioux City.
Those brands of vaccine will also be available at a July 7 clinic at South Sioux City's Memorial Hall, 201 W. 16 St., which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as a July 14 clinic at Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., which will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.
Call 402-987-2164 for more information.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
