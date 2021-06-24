 Skip to main content
Dakota County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Dakota County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics

O'Brien County COVID-19 vaccine clinic (copy)

A vial of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is shown during an O'Brien County Public Health vaccine clinic.

 Jesse Brothers, The Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the public.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered every Wednesday by appointment at Dakota County Health Department, 1601 Broadway St., South Sioux City.

Those brands of vaccine will also be available at a July 7 clinic at South Sioux City's Memorial Hall, 201 W. 16 St., which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as a July 14 clinic at Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., which will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. 

Call 402-987-2164 for more information.

