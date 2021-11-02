Dakota County Jail expansion facing uncertainty

DAKOTA CITY -- The future of a planned Dakota County Jail expansion is in limbo, but Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said he's not giving up on the project and renewed a call for three county board members who have concerns about it to resign.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted 3-2 against hiring a construction manager for the proposed 112-bed expansion that would be funded with fees charged to the U.S. Marshals Service for housing an increased number of federal prisoners. The board also voted 3-2 against the hiring at its Oct. 4 meeting. Chairwoman Janet Gill, Larry Albenesius and Troy Launsby voted against the hiring both times. Board members Scott Love and Robert Giese voted for it.

Kleinberg said he doesn't understand the three board members' reservations.

"I have explained things to them several times, they don't get it. I am so beside myself with how we've worked so hard to get this to fruition, and these three have a hangup," he said. "Here we are getting it built for free, and you vote to turn it down."

At a recent board meeting, Kleinberg told Gill, Albenesius and Launsby they should resign. On Tuesday, he said he'd still like them to step down.

"They need to move on and do something they know something about because they obviously don't know anything about county government," Kleinberg said.

The board received a new construction estimate Tuesday, and costs rose from $10.5 million-$11.25 million to $12.4 million-$13.5 million. Gill said she was concerned that the Marshals Service contract might not provide funds to cover the higher costs, leaving the county to fund overruns.

The board unanimously approved the contract in August after it was reviewed by county attorney Kim Watson. Gill said that after the approval, she re-read the contract and became concerned with a termination clause. She worries the Marshals Service could exercise if it doesn't need all the jail beds agreed to.

"We need to have a contract that's rock-solid. The contract, in my mind, needs to be tightened up a little bit," Gill said.

She also cited rising construction costs and supply delays linked to the ongoing pandemic as reasons to put off the project until there's less uncertainty in the construction industry.

"I honestly don't think anything will happen for another year," she said. "I think time will tell us all a lot."

Gill said most county residents she's heard from are skeptical of the project and would prefer the county seek new businesses and industries to help lessen their tax burden "rather than banking on more people behind bars."

"Ultimately, I don't think our taxpayers want to benefit from more people in jail," Gill said.

As for Kleinberg's call for her to resign, Gill said she plans to remain in office.

"I feel like I'm a voice of reason and have something to contribute," Gill said. "I feel bad he put all this work into it, but I feel our concerns are legitimate."

Albenesius and Launsby did not immediately return messages Tuesday.

In addition to approving the Marshals Service housing agreement, the board signed an agreement with an architect to finalize plans for the addition. Under terms of the agreement, the Marshals Service will pay Dakota County $80 per day for each inmate -- 17-21 on average -- currently housed at the jail, an increase from the previous $65 per day. Once the jail addition is open, the county guarantees the Marshals Service 85 beds per day. In exchange, the Marshals Service will pay $150 a day per inmate for 30 months, enough to pay off the previous construction debt estimate.

After 30 months, the rate returns to $80. The county has agreed to house 85 inmates daily for 10 years.

Kleinberg said the per diem already has risen to $80 as called for under the contract.

"We're already receiving revenue," he said.

If the county were to back out of the agreement, he said, it likely would have to repay money received since the per diem was raised from $65.

Kleinberg said once the expanded jail is open, the Marshals Service is under contract to pay for 85 beds a day whether they're filled or not. He said the Marshals Service told him during negotiations that if construction costs exceed estimates, contract terms could be adjusted to ensure the feds cover building costs.

"We can adjust that. That's how desperate they are for beds," Kleinberg said.

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners who are awaiting trial. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

The addition would raise the jail's capacity to 248 beds and require the addition of 16 or 17 jailers whose salaries would be offset by the federal payments, Kleinberg has said. The addition would be added to the west side of the current jail, which was built in 2006 for $7 million with funds from a voter-approved half-cent sales tax increase.

Kleinberg said if the deal with the Marshals Service falls through, the feds likely will make a similar offer to another county and, once that jail is completed, remove all federal inmates from Dakota County, costing his office $600,000-$800,000 in annual revenue.

Kleinberg said in September that he hoped the new jail could be finished by July. Soil samples were drilled last week, and the architect is finalizing designs.

"Unfortunately for me, I can't just give up," Kleinberg said. "I'm not halting anything, but we're at the point now where we need a construction manager."

Kleinberg said most county residents he's spoken with are in favor of the project, and those who had concerns changed their minds after he answered their questions. He urged residents to show up to future board meetings to voice their support.

"If I can get some citizens to say this is a big deal, that's my last hope," Kleinberg said.

