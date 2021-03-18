Dakota County opens COVID-19 vaccination to residents 50 and older

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County residents 50 and older can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccination.

Dakota County Health Department made the announcement in a statement Thursday. According to the statement, these residents can get on a waiting list for an appointment by visiting vaccinate.ne.gov.

Across the Missouri River, Siouxland District Health Department reported reported 25 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's case total to 14,151.

The county also added an additional COVID-19-related death, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. Based on state data, Woodbury County now has 216 total deaths and 15,410 total positive tests.

The only other Siouxland county to record a new COVID-19-related death Thursday was Monona County, which now has 30 total.

According to District Health, 17 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other five patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, nine are Woodbury County residents.

