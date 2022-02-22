Dakota County pursues jail expansion cost estimate

DAKOTA CITY -- For five months, Dakota County has pursued a firm cost estimate for the cost of a proposed jail expansion.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners hasn't gotten that number yet, but on Tuesday got a small step closer.

The board voted 3-1 to pursue an agreement with Weitz Company to develop a cost estimate to help commissioners make a final decision on whether to move forward with the proposed 112-bed expansion. A contract has not been finalized, but Weitz, an Omaha construction management firm, has proposed a $25,000 fee.

"We need to get a number, that's the only thing I can say. I'd like to move forward and get a number," commissioner Scott Love said before making the motion to pursue the agreement.

Troy Launsby voted no without comment, but has said in previous meetings he believes the issue should go to a public vote. Board chairman Robert Giese was absent.

An initial architect's estimate placed the project's cost at $10.5 million-$11.25 million. Costs rose to $12.4 million-$13.5 million in a later estimate. Without a firmer estimate, the county has no idea how much money it would need to finance for construction or if the U.S. Marshals Service, which has agreed to pay for the expansion, would continue to support the project if costs come in far higher than previously estimated.

Commissioners in August approved a contract with the Marshals Service in which the Marshals would pay for the expansion in return for a guarantee that Dakota County house 85 federal prisoners per day for 10 years once the addition is open. The Marshals Service now pays the county $80 per day per inmate currently housed at the jail. Once the expansion opens, the rate would increase to $150 per day for 30 months to provide the county the revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt. After 30 months, the rate would return to $80. Marshals representatives have said they would be willing to extend the 30-month period if construction costs exceed estimates and the county needs more time to pay off the expansion, which would increase the jail's capacity to 248 beds.

The county currently houses an average of 20-25 federal prisoners daily and receives $600-000-$800,000 in revenue annually.

The Marshals Service is willing to pay for the jail expansion to consolidate most of its prisoners at one site and reduce costs to transport them to federal court hearings in Sioux City. The Marshals Service in Sioux City houses approximately 130 prisoners, all awaiting trial, in 11-12 jails in four states.

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

The proposed addition would be added to the west side of the current jail, which was built in 2006. The board has so far approved approximately $400,000 in architect's expenses to develop the final design. Soil testing at the site also has been conducted.

