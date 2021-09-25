Dakota County readies for jail expansion

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County is nearing launch of a second phase of jail construction the county's sheriff says will be entirely funded with money received for housing an increased number of federal prisoners.
The 112-bed addition will raise the jail's capacity to 248 beds and require the addition of 16 or 17 jailers whose salaries also will be offset by payments from the U.S. Marshals Service, which has contracted with Dakota County to pay an increased daily rate per inmate that will nearly double in the immediate months after the jail expansion opens.
"This is going to be a couple million dollars a year in revenue for housing these guys," Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said. "That was my whole deal with the feds is if this was going to cost any taxpayer money, it was a no-go. If this isn't going to be purely revenue, it's not going to fly."
Kleinberg and the county's board of commissioners expect the deal to fly. The board in August approved a housing agreement with the Marshals Service and signed an agreement with an architect to finalize plans for the addition, currently estimated to cost $10.5 million-$11.25 million. Once the final estimate is reached, the board will determine how to finance construction.
"We really haven't put a pencil to it yet," board chairwoman Janet Gill said. "We're going to wait until they come back with the cost estimate first, then back into it."
Gill said the board is confident the contract with the Marshals Service provides the money needed to pay off the construction debt in 30 months or less. It also enables the county to build without seeking voter approval of a bond issue.
"I think it's very difficult to get voter support for a jail," Gill said.
Under terms of the agreement, the Marshals Service will pay Dakota County $80 per day for each inmate -- 20 on average -- currently housed at the jail, an increase from the previous $65 per day. Once the jail addition is open, the county guarantees the Marshals Service 85 beds per day. In exchange, the Marshals Service will pay $150 a day per inmate for 30 months.
"That'll bring us in the money to the payoff amount," Kleinberg said.
After 30 months, the rate returns to $80. The county has agreed to house 85 inmates daily for 10 years. Kleinberg said the Marshals will pay for 85 beds a day whether they're filled or not, but he doesn't expect that to be a problem.
"They've always had issues with finding bed space," he said.
The agreement benefits both sides, Kleinberg said. Dakota County can pay for the jail expansion and increased staffing without raising taxes, and the Marshals Service gets an increased number of beds to house inmates awaiting trial or sentencing in federal courts in Sioux City and elsewhere.
The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners, said Lynzey Donahue, spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters Office of Public Affairs.
"Generally speaking, the U.S. Marshals Service makes housing decisions based upon various factors such as security, availability of bed space in a particular facility, court appearances and other factors," Donahue said.
The Marshals Service houses nearly 43,000 inmates in state and local facilities daily and has approximately 1,200 agreements with state and local governments for use of jail and prison space, according to a Marshals Service fact sheet.
Kleinberg said Dakota County currently uses revenue from housing federal prisoners to boost jailer salaries so they're more competitive with other counties' wages.
"Housing the feds here really helped offset some of the sheriff's jail costs," he said.
The county's current 136-bed jail was built on the west side of the Dakota County Courthouse in 2006 for $7 million after taxpayers passed a half-cent sales tax increase. The construction bonds were paid off in 2014. The jail was designed so that a future second phase of construction could add more beds.
That future is now. The addition will consist of precast jail cells added onto the west side of the current jail. The jail's kitchen and laundry facilities were built to accommodate an addition and will not need to be enlarged. The addition will consist almost entirely of jail cells, plus a couple offices, Kleinberg said.
Kleinberg hopes construction can begin by Jan. 1 and be finished in July.
The jail is currently at or near capacity, the sheriff said. Once the addition is completed, he plans to house federal prisoners in the new section and Dakota County inmates in the existing jail. By moving the 20 or so federal inmates currently housed in the jail to the addition, the county will have more beds for its own inmates, Kleinberg said.
"If we didn't house federal inmates," he said, "for just our county inmates, we'd be OK."
Gill said Kleinberg's long-term relationship with the Marshals Service was vital to the county reaching an agreement she said will be beneficial.
"He's jumped right in and worked with the feds and developed a good working relationship with them, and kudos to him," Gill said.