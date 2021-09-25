Dakota County readies for jail expansion

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County is nearing launch of a second phase of jail construction the county's sheriff says will be entirely funded with money received for housing an increased number of federal prisoners.

The 112-bed addition will raise the jail's capacity to 248 beds and require the addition of 16 or 17 jailers whose salaries also will be offset by payments from the U.S. Marshals Service, which has contracted with Dakota County to pay an increased daily rate per inmate that will nearly double in the immediate months after the jail expansion opens.

"This is going to be a couple million dollars a year in revenue for housing these guys," Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said. "That was my whole deal with the feds is if this was going to cost any taxpayer money, it was a no-go. If this isn't going to be purely revenue, it's not going to fly."

Kleinberg and the county's board of commissioners expect the deal to fly. The board in August approved a housing agreement with the Marshals Service and signed an agreement with an architect to finalize plans for the addition, currently estimated to cost $10.5 million-$11.25 million. Once the final estimate is reached, the board will determine how to finance construction.