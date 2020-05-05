You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County records 1 new COVID-related death; 9 new cases
View Comments

Dakota County records 1 new COVID-related death; 9 new cases

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County health officials reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional death Tuesday.

The new cases increase the county's total to 1,014 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths.

The Dakota County Health Department did not provide the age or gender of the latest person in that county to die from COVID-19.

Woodbury County also reported a third death from the virus on Tuesday.

Seaboard Triumph Foods worker dies of COVID-19
Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus
Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Woodbury County; 63 new cases reported
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News