Dakota County records 1 new COVID-related death; 9 new cases

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County health officials reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional death Tuesday.
The new cases increase the county's total to 1,014 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths.
The Dakota County Health Department did not provide the age or gender of the latest person in that county to die from COVID-19.
Woodbury County also reported a third death from the virus on Tuesday.
