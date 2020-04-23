You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County records 133 new cases of COVID-19; total tops 240
breaking

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County announced 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the Northeast Nebraska county's total to 246.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, 14 of the individuals are 20 years old and younger, 87 are between 21 and 40 years old, 119 are between 41 and 59 years old, and 26 are 60 years old and older.  

Dakota County has seen a surge in virus cases in recent days. On Wednesday, the county's total stood at 113, an increase of 17 from the day before. 

Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. A labor union several days ago said 23 workers tested positive, though that figure was only current through last Friday. On Saturday, Raymundo Corral, 64, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.

Worker at Tyson Dakota City plant dies from COVID-19; widow questions company actions
 
 
 
