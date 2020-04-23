Dakota County records 133 new cases of COVID-19; total tops 240

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County announced 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the Northeast Nebraska county's total to 246.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, 14 of the individuals are 20 years old and younger, 87 are between 21 and 40 years old, 119 are between 41 and 59 years old, and 26 are 60 years old and older.
Dakota County has seen a surge in virus cases in recent days. On Wednesday, the county's total stood at 113, an increase of 17 from the day before.
Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. A labor union several days ago said 23 workers tested positive, though that figure was only current through last Friday. On Saturday, Raymundo Corral, 64, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.