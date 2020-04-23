Dakota County records 133 new cases of COVID-19; total tops 240

Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. A labor union several days ago said 23 workers tested positive, though that figure was only current through last Friday. On Saturday, Raymundo Corral, 64, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.

Natasha Ritchison, director of the Dakota County Health Department, wrote in an email Wednesday that the department is "not privy" to the number of people who may have been infected at the plant.